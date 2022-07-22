Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed said Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan have largely been responsible for the “rise of Pakistan cricket”.

All five players have done incredibly well at the international level and are among the top cricketers in the world today.

Azam and Rizwan have become elite batsmen in all three formats, while Afridi and Rauf are skilled fast bowlers capable of bowling over 150 kph.

As for Shadab, he is a great spinner and a handy batsman too.

“The rise of Pakistan cricket largely has depended on performances from Shaheen, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan,” Javed told Paktv.tv as quoted by Cricwick.

The Pakistan team is currently in action against Sri Lanka and won the first Test by four wickets.

The second Test will get underway on July 24 in Galle.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

