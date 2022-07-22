Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed said India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s performances have been less threatening in comparison to Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi.

He noted that this applies to all three formats, where both players have been taking wickets regularly.

Afridi was in England recently and played county cricket for Middlesex. In three games, he took 14 wickets at an average of 25.42.

He followed that up with three wickets in two ODIs against the West Indies at an average of 24.

“He has less threatening performances than Shaheen, whether it’s in T20s, ODIs, or Tests,” Javed told Paktv.tv as quoted by Cricwick.

Afridi was picked for the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Galle and claimed four wickets, all of which came in the first innings.

He suffered a knee injury on the fourth day, which has now ruled him out of the second Test in Galle, which begins on July 24.

Pakistan lead the series 1-0 after winning the first Test by four wickets.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: His stock is rising, while Jasprit Bumrah’s is stable, Aaqib Javed on 150 kph Pakistan swing bowler

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 46112 ( 12.15 % ) Babar Azam 288739 ( 76.09 % ) Steve Smith 6756 ( 1.78 % ) Ben Stokes 8345 ( 2.2 % ) Kane Williamson 13821 ( 3.64 % ) Joe Root 2701 ( 0.71 % ) Rashid Khan 2687 ( 0.71 % ) Pat Cummins 1222 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1937 ( 0.51 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1242 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 2873 ( 0.76 % ) Kagiso Rabada 749 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2292 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...