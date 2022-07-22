Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed said Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf is much more aggressive than his Indian counterpart Jasprit Bumrah.

He noted that just the way Rauf runs in lets batsmen know he means business.

The 28-year-old recently played county cricket for Yorkshire in England and snapped up 15 wickets in four County Championship matches at an average of 31.53.

He also featured in four T20 Blast games and took four wickets at an average of 27.75 and an economy rate of 7.92.

In the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, he claimed four wickets in two matches at an average of 26.75.

“The aggression he has, the way he runs, the batsman knows that the bowler is running towards him, but Bumrah’s isn’t that aggressive,” Javed told Paktv.tv as quoted by Cricwick. “People enjoy these kinds of bowlers who have such body language.”

Rauf is in Sri Lanka with the Pakistan team for the two-Test series, but didn’t get selected for the first Test in Galle, which Pakistan won by four wickets.

However, he could make his Test debut in the second Test in Galle, which starts on July 24, after Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out of the match with a knee injury.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

