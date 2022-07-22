Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed said Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf’s “average bowling speed is the fastest in the world”.

Rauf is among the quickest bowlers in the world right now as he is capable of hitting speeds close to 155 kph.

He recently featured for Yorkshire in the County Championship and took 15 wickets in four matches at an average of 31.53.

He played four T20 Blast matches and picked up four wickets at an average of 27.75 and an economy rate of 7.92.

As for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, he finished with four wickets in two matches at an average of 26.75.

“The way Haris has bowled in the last few years, his average bowling speed is the fastest in the world,” Javed told Paktv.tv as quoted by Cricwick.

Rauf is now part of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but wasn’t picked for the first Test in Galle, which Pakistan won by four wickets.

However, he could potentially make his Test debut in the second Test in Galle as left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the match with a knee injury.

The second Test begins on July 24.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

