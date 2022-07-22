Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed said Shaheen Shah Afridi’s stock is rising, while India seamer Jasprit Bumrah’s “is stable”.

Afridi recently took part in the County Championship, where he finished with 14 wickets in three games for Middlesex at an average of 25.42.

He then featured in Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against the West Indies and took three wickets in two matches at an average of 24.

“Shaheen’s graph is on the rise, while Bumrah is stable,” Javed told Paktv.tv as quoted by Cricwick.

Afridi played in the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Galle, where he took four wickets.

But, he will miss the second Test in Galle, which starts on July 24, due to a knee injury.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: Much more aggressive than Jasprit Bumrah, Aaqib Javed on Pakistan bowler who always means business

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 46113 ( 12.15 % ) Babar Azam 288739 ( 76.09 % ) Steve Smith 6756 ( 1.78 % ) Ben Stokes 8345 ( 2.2 % ) Kane Williamson 13821 ( 3.64 % ) Joe Root 2701 ( 0.71 % ) Rashid Khan 2687 ( 0.71 % ) Pat Cummins 1222 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1937 ( 0.51 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1242 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 2873 ( 0.76 % ) Kagiso Rabada 749 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2292 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...