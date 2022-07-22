Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed said Shaheen Shah Afridi’s stock is rising, while India seamer Jasprit Bumrah’s “is stable”.
Afridi recently took part in the County Championship, where he finished with 14 wickets in three games for Middlesex at an average of 25.42.
He then featured in Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against the West Indies and took three wickets in two matches at an average of 24.
“Shaheen’s graph is on the rise, while Bumrah is stable,” Javed told Paktv.tv as quoted by Cricwick.
Afridi played in the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Galle, where he took four wickets.
But, he will miss the second Test in Galle, which starts on July 24, due to a knee injury.
Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah
ALSO CHECK OUT: Much more aggressive than Jasprit Bumrah, Aaqib Javed on Pakistan bowler who always means business