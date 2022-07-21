Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan said Pakistan captain Babar Azam would be one of the batsmen in his dream hat-trick.

Azam has been in red-hot form over the past few months as he scored 390 runs in three Tests against Australia, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78.

He then made 276 runs in three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

As for the one-off T20 International, he walloped 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

He followed that up with 181 runs in three ODIs against the West Indies, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.33.

In addition to Azam, the two other batsmen Rashid included in his dream hat-trick were India superstar Virat Kohli and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

“Virat (Kohli), Babar Azam, Kane Williamson,” he said during an interview on YouTube channel 12th Khiladi as quoted by Cricwick.

In the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, Azam played an instrumental role in leading Pakistan to a four-wicket win as he made scores of 119 and 55.

The second Test will start on July 24 in Colombo.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

