Pakistan opening batsman Shan Masood said his game developed a lot under former national team head coach Mickey Arthur.

Masood linked up with him again recently as he played county cricket for Derbyshire, where Arthur is the head of cricket.

The 32-year-old is currently the highest run-scorer in Division Two of the County Championship with 1,074 runs in eight matches, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

Masood has also starred in the T20 Blast, where he has accumulated 547 runs in 14 games, which includes five half-centuries, at an average of 45.58 and a strike-rate of 139.89.

“He spent three years in Pakistan and I would say that a lot of my development took place during those three years,” he told Wisden. “He’s what you’d expect of a parent. He’ll give you love when you need it and will also tell you off when you need to be told off. That’s Mickey.

“He’s 100 percent honest, even if it’s brutal. That honesty comes from a very good place, from a place where he wants you to do better and expects you to do better.

“I consider myself lucky to have a guy who’s going to give me an honest opinion and going to be there for me no matter what.

“He’s always somebody that will put himself on the line for his players, loves his players and is great at managing his players. I think he’s taking this county to another level.”

Masood was recalled to Pakistan’s team for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but wasn’t selected for the first Test in Galle, which Pakistan won by four wickets.

If he gets the chance to play in the second Test in Colombo, it will be the first Test match he has featured in since January 2021.

The second Test gets underway on July 24.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

