Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi “can’t bowl beyond 145 kph”.

He made the remark when talking about India fast bowler Umran Malik, who is capable of hitting speeds of 157 kph (97 mph).

Latif backed the young India sensation to “make a name for himself” in limited overs cricket.

He was the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with 22 wickets in 14 matches for the Sunrisers Hyderabad at an average of 20.18 and an economy rate of 9.03.

He then made his international debut in India’s T20 series against Ireland, where he picked up one wicket in two matches at an average of 56 and an economy rate of 11.20.

Malik then proceeded to play one T20 International against England and finished with figures of 1-56 off his four overs.

However, he has been dropped for India’s five-match T20 series against the West Indies.

“Even Shaheen can’t bowl beyond 145 kph, but Umran Malik is different. I think in the time to come, in he will make a name for himself with the white ball,” Latif said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

Afridi, meanwhile, claimed 14 wickets in three County Championship games for Middlesex at an average of 25.42.

He then snapped up three wickets in two ODIs against the West Indies at an average of 24.

The 22-year-old will finished with four wickets in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, which Pakistan won by four wickets.

However, he sustained a leg injury during the match and it remains to be seen if he will be fit for the second Test in Colombo, which begins on July 24.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

