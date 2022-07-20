Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif acknowledged that India pace bowler Umran Malik has been “bowling really quick”.
Umran, 22, was clocked at speeds of 157 kph during this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), where he finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 14 matches for the Sunrisers Hyderabad at an average of 20.18 and an economy rate of 9.03.
His performances in the IPL catapulted him into India’s T20 squad and he featured in two matches against Ireland, where he claimed one wicket at an average of 56 and an economy rate of 11.20.
He then played one T20 International against England and ended up with figures of 1-56 off his four overs.
“He has been bowling really quick,” Latif said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.
Having failed to replicate the form he showed in the IPL, Malik has been dropped for India’s upcoming five-match T20 series against the West Indies.
