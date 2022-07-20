Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said India seamer Umran Malik has done exactly what legendary South Africa pace terror Dale Steyn told him to do.

Steyn had told Malik to bowl as fast as possible and not to worry about line and length.

Malik was one of the standout performers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he was the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 14 matches for the Sunrisers Hyderabad at an average of 20.18 and an economy rate of 9.03.

He was subsequently selected in India’s T20 squad for their series against Ireland, where he picked up one wicket in two matches at an average of 56 and an economy rate of 11.20.

He also featured in one T20 International against England and ended up registering figures of 1-56 off his four overs.

“I think he has done exactly what Dale Steyn told him to do,” Latif said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

Malik has been dropped for India’s upcoming five-match T20 series against the West Indies.

