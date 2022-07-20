Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batting great Mohammad Yousuf said opener Abdullah Shafique has “played well in tough and pressure situations”.

His comments come after Shafique was one of Pakistan’s standout players during the three-Test series against Australia.

The 22-year-old played in all three matches and amassed 397 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 79.40.

“Abdullah does not have much experience, is a new boy, but he showed temperament and played well in tough and pressure situations,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by GeoSuper according to Cricwick.

The talented opening batsman is currently unbeaten on 112, which came off 289 balls and included five boundaries and a six, in Pakistan’s chase of 342 to win the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

