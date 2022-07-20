Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf said captain Babar Azam has become a “top player now”.
He noted that the 27-year-old, who is one of the elite batsmen in the world, lets his performances do the talking for him.
In the three-Test series against Australia, Azam accumulated 390 runs, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78.
He then made 276 runs in three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.
As for the one-off T20 International, he hammered 66 runs off 46 deliveries, which included six boundaries and two sixes.
Most recently, he featured in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies and mustered 181 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.33.
“Babar’s performance speaks for itself and he is a top player now,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by GeoSuper according to Cricwick.
Azam continued to impress in the first Test against Sri Lanka as he made scores of 119 and 55.
Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah
