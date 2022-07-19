Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf said captain Babar Azam “is in his prime form at the moment”.

Azam has been virtually unstoppable in all formats over the past few months.

He amassed 390 runs in three Tests against Australia, which included a career-best 196, at an average of 78.

He followed that with 276 runs in three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

In the one-off T20 International, he blasted 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

As for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, he made 181 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.33.

“Babar is in his prime form at the moment,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by GeoSuper according to Cricwick.

Azam has been in dominant form in the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle as he scored a breathtaking 119 in the first innings, which came off 244 balls and included 11 boundaries and two sixes.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

