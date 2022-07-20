Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif said India speedster Umran Malik is a rare find as there are not many bowlers nowadays who can bowl quicker than 155 kph.

Malik was clocked at 157 kph (97 mph) during the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he stole the spotlight with his blistering pace and wicket-taking abilities.

He was the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 22 wickets in 14 matches for the Sunrisers Hyderabad at an average of 20.18 and an economy rate of 9.03.

He then made his international debut in India’s T20 series against Ireland, where he finished with one wicket in two matches at an average of 56 and an economy rate of 11.20.

After that, he played one T20 International against England and recorded figures of 1-56 off his four overs.

“You don’t find bowlers who can bowl at 150 kph regularly but he has that ability to bowl at 155 and even quicker,” Latif said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

Malik was axed from India’s squad for the five-match T20 series against the West Indies.

