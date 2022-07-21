Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said hitting India pace bowler Umran Malik “is not at all easy”.

He noted that this is because the 22-year-old bowls at such tremendous speeds, having been clocked at 157 kph (97 mph) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the tournament, Malik was the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 14 matches for the Sunrisers Hyderabad at an average of 20.18 and an economy rate of 9.03.

He was then given the opportunity to make his international debut in the T20 series against Ireland, where he took one wicket in two matches at an average of 56 and an economy rate of 11.20.

Malik also participated in one T20 International against England and finished with figures of 1-56 off four overs.

“He is a speedy bowler and hitting him is not at all easy,” Latif said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

Malik has been dropped for India’s five-match T20 series against the West Indies.

ALSO CHECK OUT: A rare find, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif on 97 mph fast bowler

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 45982 ( 12.17 % ) Babar Azam 287519 ( 76.07 % ) Steve Smith 6749 ( 1.79 % ) Ben Stokes 8327 ( 2.2 % ) Kane Williamson 13810 ( 3.65 % ) Joe Root 2633 ( 0.7 % ) Rashid Khan 2671 ( 0.71 % ) Pat Cummins 1216 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1926 ( 0.51 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1238 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 2847 ( 0.75 % ) Kagiso Rabada 748 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2284 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...