Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said hitting India pace bowler Umran Malik “is not at all easy”.
He noted that this is because the 22-year-old bowls at such tremendous speeds, having been clocked at 157 kph (97 mph) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
In the tournament, Malik was the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 14 matches for the Sunrisers Hyderabad at an average of 20.18 and an economy rate of 9.03.
He was then given the opportunity to make his international debut in the T20 series against Ireland, where he took one wicket in two matches at an average of 56 and an economy rate of 11.20.
Malik also participated in one T20 International against England and finished with figures of 1-56 off four overs.
“He is a speedy bowler and hitting him is not at all easy,” Latif said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.
Malik has been dropped for India’s five-match T20 series against the West Indies.
