Senior Pakistan middle order batsman Asad Shafiq wants another chance to play for his country as he is eager to “play top-tier cricket for the remaining years” of his career.

Shafiq hasn’t played international cricket since being dropped in August 2020 following a string of poor performances.

However, the 36-year-old has been making his presence felt in domestic cricket. He had an outstanding campaign in this year’s Pakistan Cup as he scored 510 runs in 11 matches for Balochistan, which included two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 102.

“I want to play top-tier cricket for the remaining years of my career,” he told Samaa as quoted by Cricwick.

The national team is currently in Sri Lanka, where they are playing the first Test in Galle.

The second Test will be held in Colombo from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

