Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary India captain and all-rounder Kapil Dev said national interest is most important when it comes to bilateral series between India and Pakistan.
The two rivals have not played a bilateral series since Pakistan toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.
Since then, they have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.
“National interest is of foremost importance when it comes to restarting bilateral cricketing relations with Pakistan,” Kapil was quoted as saying by the Times of India according to Cricwick.
“My opinion is not important. What is the most important is the country’s policy.”
The Pakistan team is currently playing the first of two Tests against Sri Lanka.
Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah
ALSO CHECK OUT: Bats with responsibility, Saba Karim on Pakistan batsman who doesn’t throw his wicket away