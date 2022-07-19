Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary India captain and all-rounder Kapil Dev said national interest is most important when it comes to bilateral series between India and Pakistan.

The two rivals have not played a bilateral series since Pakistan toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, they have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

“National interest is of foremost importance when it comes to restarting bilateral cricketing relations with Pakistan,” Kapil was quoted as saying by the Times of India according to Cricwick.

“My opinion is not important. What is the most important is the country’s policy.”

The Pakistan team is currently playing the first of two Tests against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: Bats with responsibility, Saba Karim on Pakistan batsman who doesn’t throw his wicket away

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 45791 ( 12.21 % ) Babar Azam 285016 ( 76.01 % ) Steve Smith 6729 ( 1.79 % ) Ben Stokes 8294 ( 2.21 % ) Kane Williamson 13785 ( 3.68 % ) Joe Root 2523 ( 0.67 % ) Rashid Khan 2654 ( 0.71 % ) Pat Cummins 1201 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1901 ( 0.51 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1235 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 2818 ( 0.75 % ) Kagiso Rabada 746 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2273 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...