Veteran batsman Asad Shafiq said people should note how good his form was in the recent edition of the Pakistan Cup.

Shafiq represented Balochistan in the tournament and played an instrumental role in leading them to the title as he amassed 510 runs in 11 matches, which included two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 102 and a strike-rate of 104.72.

While his form has been excellent on the domestic circuit, it has still not resulted in a recall to the national team.

The 36-year-old last played international cricket in August 2020 and has since lost his central contract as well.

“I recently played for Balochistan and had a great time there. My team became the champions and my performances were also good,” he told Samaa as quoted by Cricwick.

Pakistan are now facing Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, with the first Test currently being played in Galle.

The second Test will be held in Colombo from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

