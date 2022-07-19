Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Asad Shafiq said all he can do right now is keep performing in domestic cricket and see if the national selectors pick him in the future.

Shafiq was especially impressive in the Pakistan Cup as he made 510 runs in 11 matches for Balochistan, which included two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 102 and a strike-rate of 104.72.

Even though he has not been picked for the tour of Sri Lanka, he has not given up hope of being recalled.

The 36-year-old last played international cricket in August 2020.

“My job is to perform in domestic cricket and the rest is up to the selectors. I am always ready to play for the country,” he told Samaa as quoted by Cricwick.

Pakistan are taking on Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle right now.

The second Test will start on July 24 in Colombo.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: See how good my performances were, senior Pakistan batsman doing well in domestic cricket says

Should Pakistan recall Asad Shafiq? Yes! No! Should Pakistan recall Asad Shafiq? Yes! 0 ( 0 % ) No! 0 ( 0 % )

Like this: Like Loading...