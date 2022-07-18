Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Ex-India wicketkeeper-batsman Saba Karim said Pakistan captain Babar Azam “bats with responsibility” as he values and protects his wicket when at the crease.

Azam has been in sublime form for Pakistan lately, which started with him accumulating 390 runs at an average of 78 in three Tests against Australia.

During that series, he made a career-best 196, which earned him a lot of praise from former and current cricketers all over the world.

In the three-match ODI series that followed, he made 276 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

His dominant streak continued in the one-off T20 International as he thumped 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

As for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, he amassed 181 runs, which included a hundred and a half-century, at an average of 60.33.

“[He] bats with responsibility,” Karim was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Azam’s scorching form continued in the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka as he made 119 in the first innings, which came off 244 deliveries and included 11 boundaries and two sixes.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

