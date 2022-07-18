Technically very sound, Saba Karim on top-class Pakistan batsman

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Saba Karim said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is “technically very sound” as a batsman.

Azam’s form has been scorching hot as of late as he amassed 390 runs in three Tests against Australia, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78.

In the three-match ODI series that followed, he accumulated 276 runs, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 138.

He continued to shine in the one-off T20 International as he struck 66 runs off 46 deliveries, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

Most recently, he featured in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies and scored 181 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.33.

“If we see otherwise, he is technically very sound,” Karim was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Azam is now playing in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, where he carried Pakistan in the first innings by scoring 119 off 244 deliveries, which included 11 boundaries and two sixes.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

