Ex-India wicketkeeper-batsman Saba Karim said there is no denying the fact that Pakistan captain Babar Azam is a “fantastic player”.

Azam has repeatedly shown why he is one of the most talented batsmen in the world in all three formats.

His recent performers have further cemented that reputation as he accumulated 390 runs in three Tests against Australia, which included a career-best 196, at an average of 78.

He followed that up with 276 runs in three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

He maintained his momentum in the one-off T20 International as he smashed 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

As for the three ODIs against the West Indies, he mustered 181 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.33.

“He is a fantastic player,” Karim was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Azam continued his run of fantastic form in the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka as he made a sensational 119 in the first innings, which came off 244 balls and included 11 boundaries and two sixes.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

