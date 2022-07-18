Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Saba Karim said he wouldn’t put Pakistan captain Babar Azam in his Fab Four when it comes to Test cricket.

Explaining why, he noted that Azam’s record in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) is not as good as when he plays in the subcontinent.

Karim added that he will wait and see how the 27-year-old does going forward before deciding whether he belongs to be in the Fab Four.

“I still feel when Babar faces challenging conditions, when Pakistan travels to SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries, his track record, especially in Test matches has not been as good as the subcontinent. I will wait for some more time before adding him to the Fab Four,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Azam has been in fabulous form over the past few months as he scored 390 runs in Pakistan’s three-Test home series against Australia, which included a career-best 196, at an average of 78.

He then proceeded to make 276 runs in three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

As for the one-off T20 International, he hammered 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

In the three-match ODI series that followed against the West Indies, he accumulated 181 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.33.

He is now captaining Pakistan in the first Test against Sri Lanka, where he led from the front in the first innings as he scored a magnificent 119, which came off 244 balls and included 11 boundaries and two sixes.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

