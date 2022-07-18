Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Saba Karim lavished praise on Pakistan captain Babar Azam, calling him a “match-winner”.
Azam has single-handedly won games for Pakistan on many occasions and has been in red-hot form over the past couple of months.
He scored 390 runs in three Tests against Australia, which included a career-best innings of 196, at an average of 78.
He then went on to amass 276 runs in three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.
In the one-off T20 International, he walloped 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.
He followed that up with 181 runs in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.33.
“He is a match-winner,” Karim was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
Azam’s dream run continued in the first innings of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle as he struck a glorious 119, which came off 244 balls and included 11 boundaries and two sixes.
Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah
