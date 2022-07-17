Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace maestro Shoaib Akhtar believes all-rounder Hardik Pandya “can be the biggest brand in Indian cricket”.

Pandya is an entertaining power-hitter, handy fast bowler and a gun fielder too.

He has been a match-winner for India on numerous occasions and is now representing the team in the ongoing ODI series against England.

In the two matches he has played, he has mustered 29 runs at an average of 29.

He ha also claimed two wickets at an average of 25.

“Hardik Pandya can be the biggest brand in Indian cricket. He wants to be recognised as one of the key cricketers of India,” Akhtar told Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricwick.

