Pakistan pace icon Shoaib Akhtar said he knew India all-rounder Hardik Pandya would get injured when he touched his back and felt that his muscles were very lean.

Pandya has started rediscovering his form and is steadily getting back to his best.

He is currently featuring in the ODI series against England, where he has scored 29 runs in two matches at an average of 29.

He has also taken two wickets at an average of 25.

“I touched his (Hardik) back, muscles were there but very lean. So, I warned him that he would get injured. But he said that he has been playing a lot of cricket. He got injured in the same match,” Akhtar recalled while speaking to Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricwick.

