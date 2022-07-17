Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said the India duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya “were lean like birds” and “didn’t have back muscles”.

He recalled talking to them in Dubai and telling them that they had to work on this in order to avoid getting injured.

Bumrah recently became the top-ranked bowler in ODIs after taking career-best figures of 6-19 in India’s first ODI against England at The Oval.

Pandya, meanwhile, has started regaining his form after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with injuries.

“I had told Jasprit Bumrah in Dubai and even Hardik Pandya. They were lean like birds. They didn’t have back muscles. Even now, I have such good strong back muscles behind my shoulders,” Akhtar told Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricwick.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Absolutely smashing it, Azeem Rafiq says he isn’t surprised by Pakistan opener’s success

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 45727 ( 12.22 % ) Babar Azam 284232 ( 75.99 % ) Steve Smith 6725 ( 1.8 % ) Ben Stokes 8282 ( 2.21 % ) Kane Williamson 13780 ( 3.68 % ) Joe Root 2511 ( 0.67 % ) Rashid Khan 2646 ( 0.71 % ) Pat Cummins 1200 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1887 ( 0.5 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1232 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 2810 ( 0.75 % ) Kagiso Rabada 746 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2268 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...