Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said the India duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya “were lean like birds” and “didn’t have back muscles”.
He recalled talking to them in Dubai and telling them that they had to work on this in order to avoid getting injured.
Bumrah recently became the top-ranked bowler in ODIs after taking career-best figures of 6-19 in India’s first ODI against England at The Oval.
Pandya, meanwhile, has started regaining his form after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with injuries.
“I had told Jasprit Bumrah in Dubai and even Hardik Pandya. They were lean like birds. They didn’t have back muscles. Even now, I have such good strong back muscles behind my shoulders,” Akhtar told Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricwick.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Absolutely smashing it, Azeem Rafiq says he isn’t surprised by Pakistan opener’s success