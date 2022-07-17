Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Yorkshire spinner Azeem Rafiq said Pakistan opener Shan Masood is absolutely “smashing it”, and noted that he is not at all surprised by his success as of late.

Masood featured for Derbyshire in the County Championship and scored 1,074 runs in eight matches, which included three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

As for the T20 Blast, he amassed 547 run in 14 games, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 45.58 and a strike-rate of 139.89.

“Absolutely no surprise [whatsoever] that Shan Masood is smashing it. He is everything that you want from an overseas professional,” Rafiq said on Twitter.

Masood has been recalled to Pakistan’s Test squad for the ongoing two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but wasn’t picked for the first Test in Galle.

However, if he is selected in the playing XI for the second Test in Colombo, which begins on July 24, it will be the first Test match he has played since January 2021.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! 3487 ( 77.21 % ) He is ok! 765 ( 16.94 % ) He is overrated! 264 ( 5.85 % )

