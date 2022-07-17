Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Wahab Riaz believes fellow Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir should come out of retirement and play for the national team again.

Amir announced his retirement from international cricket in December 2020 and has been featuring in domestic competitions in Pakistan and around the world.

However, knowing how useful of an asset the 30-year-old can be, Wahab wants to see him in a Pakistan jersey again.

“I have no doubt about Amir’s ability and I’m hopeful that he will perform well and go on to represent Pakistan once again,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

The Pakistan team is currently in Sri Lanka for a two-Test series that began on July 16 in Galle.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: Watch him rise to number one, Babar Azam on 150 kph Pakistan seamer who is the real deal

Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! No! Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! 140 ( 72.92 % ) No! 52 ( 27.08 % )

Like this: Like Loading...