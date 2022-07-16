Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam firmly believes that fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will be the number one ranked bowler in the world.

Afridi is currently fourth on the Test rankings, while he sits in third and 12th place on the ODI and T20 International standings.

Recently, the 22-year-old played for Middlesex in the County Championship and picked up 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 25.42.

He then featured in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies and snapped up three wickets in two games at an average of 24.

“He will also claim the number one spot in the rankings,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

The talented duo are currently playing in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, where Afridi took four wickets on the opening day.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pray he goes further, Babar Azam applauds Pakistan player enjoying the rewards of his hard work

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 45724 ( 12.23 % ) Babar Azam 284166 ( 76 % ) Steve Smith 6725 ( 1.8 % ) Ben Stokes 8282 ( 2.21 % ) Kane Williamson 13779 ( 3.68 % ) Joe Root 2508 ( 0.67 % ) Rashid Khan 2646 ( 0.71 % ) Pat Cummins 1200 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1882 ( 0.5 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1231 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 2768 ( 0.74 % ) Kagiso Rabada 746 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2267 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...