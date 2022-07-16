Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he prays that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi “goes further” and is further rewarded for the hard work he puts in to be one of the elite bowlers in all three formats.

Afridi, who is the reigning ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year, has become Pakistan’s pace spearhead despite only being 22 years old.

He recently represented Middlesex in the County Championship and took 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 25.42.

After that, he came back to Pakistan and featured in two ODIs against the West Indies, where he claimed three wickets at an average of 24.

“Shaheen works hard in all formats all the time, and as a skipper, I also pray that Shaheen goes further,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Afridi and Azam will be aiming to dominate in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which began on July 16 in Galle.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: Marnus Labuschagne learned something from him, Mike Haysman on Pakistan batsman who is a gem of a player

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 45724 ( 12.23 % ) Babar Azam 284168 ( 76 % ) Steve Smith 6725 ( 1.8 % ) Ben Stokes 8282 ( 2.21 % ) Kane Williamson 13779 ( 3.68 % ) Joe Root 2508 ( 0.67 % ) Rashid Khan 2646 ( 0.71 % ) Pat Cummins 1200 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1882 ( 0.5 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1231 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 2768 ( 0.74 % ) Kagiso Rabada 746 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2267 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...