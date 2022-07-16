Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Cricket commentator Mike Haysman said Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi “is really special” as he is a certified wicket-taker.
Afridi is able to take wickets in all conditions and proved that by claiming 14 wickets in three County Championship games for Middlesex at an average of 25.42.
He then returned to Pakistan for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, where he finished with three wickets in two matches at an average of 24.
“He takes wickets which is terrific and I think he is someone who is really special,” Haysman told Cricwick.
Afridi is now in Sri Lanka, where he is preparing for a two-Test series that will begin on July 16 in Galle.
Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah
