Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Cricket commentator Mike Haysman said Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi “is really special” as he is a certified wicket-taker.

Afridi is able to take wickets in all conditions and proved that by claiming 14 wickets in three County Championship games for Middlesex at an average of 25.42.

He then returned to Pakistan for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, where he finished with three wickets in two matches at an average of 24.

“He takes wickets which is terrific and I think he is someone who is really special,” Haysman told Cricwick.

Afridi is now in Sri Lanka, where he is preparing for a two-Test series that will begin on July 16 in Galle.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: Simply electrifying, Mike Haysman on Pakistan quick who moves the ball at 150 kph

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 45703 ( 12.23 % ) Babar Azam 283938 ( 75.99 % ) Steve Smith 6722 ( 1.8 % ) Ben Stokes 8280 ( 2.22 % ) Kane Williamson 13775 ( 3.69 % ) Joe Root 2496 ( 0.67 % ) Rashid Khan 2643 ( 0.71 % ) Pat Cummins 1198 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1871 ( 0.5 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1231 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 2763 ( 0.74 % ) Kagiso Rabada 746 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2266 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...