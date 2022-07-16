Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Renowned cricket commentator Mike Haysman said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is “someone that I get excited about” since he is always ready to put in the work.
Rizwan scored 85 runs in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which included a top score of 59, at an average of 28.33.
He has also played for Sussex in the County Championship, where he has amassed 342 runs in five matches, which includes a century and two fifties, at an average of 57.
As for the T20 Blast, he accumulated 275 runs in seven games, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 45.83 and a strike-rate of 143.97.
“(Mohammad) Rizwan is someone that I get excited about because of the work he does, and all the communication he has with the players, I think that’s also very good,” Haysman told Cricwick.
Rizwan will now represent Pakistan in the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.
Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah
