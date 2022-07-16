Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Renowned cricket commentator Mike Haysman said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is “someone that I get excited about” since he is always ready to put in the work.

Rizwan scored 85 runs in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which included a top score of 59, at an average of 28.33.

He has also played for Sussex in the County Championship, where he has amassed 342 runs in five matches, which includes a century and two fifties, at an average of 57.

As for the T20 Blast, he accumulated 275 runs in seven games, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 45.83 and a strike-rate of 143.97.

“(Mohammad) Rizwan is someone that I get excited about because of the work he does, and all the communication he has with the players, I think that’s also very good,” Haysman told Cricwick.

Rizwan will now represent Pakistan in the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: This guy is really special, Mike Haysman on terrific Pakistan player with all the talent in the world

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 45703 ( 12.23 % ) Babar Azam 283935 ( 75.99 % ) Steve Smith 6722 ( 1.8 % ) Ben Stokes 8280 ( 2.22 % ) Kane Williamson 13775 ( 3.69 % ) Joe Root 2496 ( 0.67 % ) Rashid Khan 2643 ( 0.71 % ) Pat Cummins 1198 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1871 ( 0.5 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1231 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 2763 ( 0.74 % ) Kagiso Rabada 746 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2266 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...