Well-known cricket commentator Mike Haysman said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is simply electrifying.
Afridi has established himself as one of the elite fast bowlers in the world as he regularly takes wickets in all three formats.
He recently played for Middlesex in the County Championship and picked up 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 25.42.
He then proceeded to claim three wickets in two ODIs against the West Indies at an average of 24.
“I really also enjoy watching Shaheen Shah Afridi because he is electric,” Haysman told Cricwick.
Afridi is now gearing up for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.
Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah
