Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Well-known cricket commentator Mike Haysman said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is simply electrifying.

Afridi has established himself as one of the elite fast bowlers in the world as he regularly takes wickets in all three formats.

He recently played for Middlesex in the County Championship and picked up 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 25.42.

He then proceeded to claim three wickets in two ODIs against the West Indies at an average of 24.

“I really also enjoy watching Shaheen Shah Afridi because he is electric,” Haysman told Cricwick.

Afridi is now gearing up for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: Got the gift of timing, Mike Haysman on Pakistan player who is so fun to watch

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 45703 ( 12.23 % ) Babar Azam 283938 ( 75.99 % ) Steve Smith 6722 ( 1.8 % ) Ben Stokes 8280 ( 2.22 % ) Kane Williamson 13775 ( 3.69 % ) Joe Root 2496 ( 0.67 % ) Rashid Khan 2643 ( 0.71 % ) Pat Cummins 1198 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1871 ( 0.5 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1231 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 2763 ( 0.74 % ) Kagiso Rabada 746 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2266 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...