Cricket commentator Mike Haysman said Pakistan captain Babar Azam has got the gift of timing, which makes him such a “delight to watch”.

Azam has been in red-hot form over the last few months as he amassed 390 runs in the three-Test series against Australia, which included a career-best 196, at an average of 78.

In the three-match ODI series, he accumulated 276 runs, which included two hundreds and a fifty, at an average of 138.

His momentum didn’t stop in the one-off T20 International as he smoked 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

As for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, he scored 181 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.33.

“[He] has got such a gift of timing and is just a delight to watch,” Haysman told Cricwick.

Azam’s next assignment will be the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will start on July 16 in Galle.

The second Test will be played in Colombo from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

