Renowned cricket commentator Mike Haysman said Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne learned a few things from Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Australia toured Pakistan for the first time in 24 years earlier this year and played three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

During the historic series, Haysman noted that Labuschagne was “trying to introduce a few things into his game” that he may have picked up from Azam.

“Marnus Labuschagne picked up a couple of things from Babar Azam, watching him bat, he was trying to introduce a few things into his game so I think from the Pakistan cricket point of view, I do not think that this tour could have been any better,” he told Cricwick.

Azam was in fantastic form against Australia as he accumulated 390 runs in three Tests, which included a career-best 196, at an average of 78.

He then proceeded to make 276 runs in three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

In regards to the one-off T20 International, he blasted 66 runs off 46 deliveries, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

Most recently, Azam led Pakistan in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies and scored 181 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.33.

He is now in action in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

