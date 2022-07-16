Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Well-known cricket commentator Mike Haysman said Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf bowls with “express pace”.

Given the fact that Rauf can bowl at speeds near 155 kph, Haysman said he enjoys watching the 28-year-old in action.

Rauf played for Yorkshire in the County Championship and took 15 wickets in four matches at an average of 31.53.

He also featured in the T20 Blast and claimed four wickets in four games at an average of 27.75 and an economy rate of 7.92.

As for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, he snapped up four wickets in two matches at an average of 26.75.

“I also like Haris Rauf, he is someone I also enjoy (watching). He has got express pace,” Haysman told Cricwick.

Rauf could potentially make his Test debut in the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka as he was picked in Pakistan’s team.

The first Test began on July 16 in Galle, while the second Test will be played in Colombo and get underway on July 24.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

