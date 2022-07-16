Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq has made an “outstanding comeback”.

Imam proved that he can excel in longest format during the three Tests he played against Australia as amassed 370 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 74.

He followed that up with 298 runs in three ODIs, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 149.

Most recently, the 26-year-old, who is the nephew of former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, featured in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which included three fifties, at an average of 66.33.

“Imam made an outstanding comeback,” Akmal told Paktv.tv as quoted by Cricwick.

Imam is now playing in the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

What are your thoughts on Imam-ul-Haq? He is really good! 826 ( 67.05 % ) He is ok! 296 ( 24.03 % ) He is overrated! 110 ( 8.93 % )

