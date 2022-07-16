Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Renowned cricket commentator Mike Haysman said Pakistan captain Babar Azam entertains everyone whenever he comes out to bat.

He added that Azam is a “magnificent cricketer and someone who plays superbly”.

The 27-year-old has been in top form in the lead-up to the two-Test series against Sri Lanka as he made 390 runs in three Tests against Australia, which included a career-best 196, at an average of 78.

He then scored 276 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

In the one-off T20 International, he thumped 66 runs off 46 deliveries, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

Azam continued to shine in the three ODIs against the West Indies as he accumulated 181 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.33.

“He is just a magnificent cricketer and someone who plays superbly and entertains,” Haysman told Cricwick.

The Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will begin on July 16 in Galle.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

