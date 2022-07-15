Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Well-known cricket commentator Mike Haysman said Pakistan captain Babar Azam “is an absolute genius”.

Azam has been in tremendous form over the past few months, starting with his 390 runs in three Tests against Australia, which included a career-best 196, at an average of 78.

He then proceeded to amass 276 runs in three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

As for the one-off T20 International, he hammered 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

Most recently, he accumulated 181 runs in three ODIs against the West Indies, which included a hundred and a half-century, at an average of 60.33.

“Babar Azam is someone who is an absolute genius,” Haysman told Cricwick.

Azam will now captain Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will get underway on July 16 in Galle.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: Whenever the team has been in trouble, I have helped, Pakistan batsman trying to revive his career says

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 45452 ( 12.22 % ) Babar Azam 282860 ( 76.03 % ) Steve Smith 6708 ( 1.8 % ) Ben Stokes 8255 ( 2.22 % ) Kane Williamson 13763 ( 3.7 % ) Joe Root 2414 ( 0.65 % ) Rashid Khan 2627 ( 0.71 % ) Pat Cummins 1190 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1846 ( 0.5 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1227 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 2682 ( 0.72 % ) Kagiso Rabada 741 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2255 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...