Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Renowned cricket commentator Mike Haysman said Pakistan are falling short of the mark when it comes to the impact their spinners have in Test matches.

He used the three-Test series against Australia as an example, pointing out that Nathan Lyon was “always in the game”, while Pakistan’s spinners weren’t “asking enough questions”.

In that series, which the Baggy Greens won 1-0, Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan were Pakistan’s go-to spinners.

Nauman took nine wickets in the three Tests at an average of 42.22, while Sajid finished with four wickets at an average of 119.25.

Lyon, meanwhile, was the joint-highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets at an average of 44.91.

“You look at Nathan Lyon and he was always in the game, unlike [the] Pakistan spinners. They aren’t asking enough questions which is needed at the Test level,” Haysman told Cricwick.

“Pakistan is lacking in that department and somehow they need to find talented spinners. They can be young guys but the point is to groom them to prepare for the international game.”

Nauman will be hoping to put up a stronger performance in the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Sajid was not picked for the series as Yasir Shah is back in the side.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

