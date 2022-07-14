Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said very few bowlers can match left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi’s in-swinging yorkers.

He noted that “this is his art”, and added that Afridi’s yorkers are absolutely perfect.

The reigning ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year played for Middlesex in the County Championship and claimed 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 25.42.

He then proceeded to feature in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies and took three wickets in two games at an average of 24.

“That is his art, the perfection with which he bowls those in-swinging yorkers cannot be achieved by everyone,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Azam and Afridi will now be preparing for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which begins on July 16 in Galle.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

