Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan fast bowling coach Shaun Tait said no opener in the world would want to face Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi when he has the new ball in his hand.

Afridi has developed a habit of taking wickets early on in all three formats, which has established his reputation as one of the top bowlers in the game.

He recently played county cricket for Middlesex and picked up 14 wickets in three County Championship games at an average of 25.42.

He followed that up with three wickets in two ODIs against the West Indies at an average of 24.

“If you ask any opening batter in the world if they will like facing Shaheen with the new ball, they would say no,” Tait said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Cricwick.

Afridi is currently in Sri Lanka with the rest of the Pakistan team for the upcoming two-Test series, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

