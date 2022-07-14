Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes that the pace duo of Shoaib Akhtar and Umar Gul should have taken 300 wickets in Test cricket.
Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests and took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.
As for Gul, he claimed 163 wickets in 47 Tests at an average of 34.06.
However, Latif feels both players could have picked up many more wickets as they were so talented.
“The likes of Shoaib Akhtar, Umar Gul should have taken 300 Test wickets,” he told Cricket Den as quoted by Cricwick.
The Pakistan team will be in action on July 16 as it will mark the start of their two-Test series against Sri Lanka.
The first Test will be held in Galle, while the second Test will be played in Colombo from July 24 to 28.
Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah
ALSO CHECK OUT: Short of the mark, Mike Haysman says Pakistan lacking in one specific department