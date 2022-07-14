Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes that the pace duo of Shoaib Akhtar and Umar Gul should have taken 300 wickets in Test cricket.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests and took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

As for Gul, he claimed 163 wickets in 47 Tests at an average of 34.06.

However, Latif feels both players could have picked up many more wickets as they were so talented.

“The likes of Shoaib Akhtar, Umar Gul should have taken 300 Test wickets,” he told Cricket Den as quoted by Cricwick.

The Pakistan team will be in action on July 16 as it will mark the start of their two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

The first Test will be held in Galle, while the second Test will be played in Colombo from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: Short of the mark, Mike Haysman says Pakistan lacking in one specific department

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 28063 ( 19.31 % ) Waqar Younis 2877 ( 1.98 % ) Javed Miandad 8501 ( 5.85 % ) Shahid Afridi 40092 ( 27.58 % ) Imran Khan 28521 ( 19.62 % ) Zaheer Abbas 3123 ( 2.15 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 3080 ( 2.12 % ) Hanif Mohammad 521 ( 0.36 % ) Younis Khan 5237 ( 3.6 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 3161 ( 2.17 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 8846 ( 6.09 % ) Saeed Anwar 10279 ( 7.07 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 1092 ( 0.75 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1965 ( 1.35 % )

Like this: Like Loading...