Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said no one comes close to matching ex-fast bowler Mohammad Asif.

Asif was an incredible talent for Pakistan as he had the ability to make the ball swing both ways and utilised this advantage to take plenty of wickets.

However, Latif noted it was a shame that he was banned for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world.

Asif was one of three players banned, with the other two being left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir and former captain Salman Butt.

While Amir managed to make an international comeback after the scandal, Asif and Salman never played for Pakistan again.

“Asif, Amir were banned, otherwise, in Pakistan no one matches with a bowler like Asif,” Latif told Cricket Den as quoted by Cricwick.

The Pakistan team’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: They should have taken 300 wickets, Rashid Latif on two super fast Pakistan bowlers

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 28063 ( 19.31 % ) Waqar Younis 2877 ( 1.98 % ) Javed Miandad 8501 ( 5.85 % ) Shahid Afridi 40092 ( 27.58 % ) Imran Khan 28521 ( 19.62 % ) Zaheer Abbas 3123 ( 2.15 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 3080 ( 2.12 % ) Hanif Mohammad 521 ( 0.36 % ) Younis Khan 5237 ( 3.6 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 3161 ( 2.17 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 8846 ( 6.09 % ) Saeed Anwar 10279 ( 7.07 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 1092 ( 0.75 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1965 ( 1.35 % )

Like this: Like Loading...