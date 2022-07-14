Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif said he sees left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi taking “350-400 wickets in Test cricket” if he stays fit and healthy.

As of now, the 22-year-old has taken 95 wickets in 24 Tests at an average of 25.08.

He recently played for Middlesex in the County Championship and claimed 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 25.42.

He then picked up three wickets in two ODIs against the West Indies at an average of 24.

“Absolutely, if he stays fit, he should take 350-400 wickets in Test cricket if he plays throughout,” Latif told Cricket Den as quoted by Cricwick.

Afridi will have a chance to add to his wickets tally in Test cricket when Pakistan play two Tests against Sri Lanka.

The first match will be held in Galle from July 16 to 20, while Colombo will host the second Test from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

