Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has backed fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi to take 150 wickets in T20 Internationals.
To date, Afridi has claimed 47 wickets in 40 T20 Internationals at an average of 24.31 and an economy rate of 7.75.
However, should he stay fit and play regularly, Latif thinks that the 22-year-old can add another 100 or so wickets to his tally.
“In T20Is, around 150 wickets. He has 50 now I think,” he told Cricket Den as quoted by Cricwick.
Afridi recently represented Middlesex in the County Championship and took 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 25.42.
He then played in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies and picked up three wickets in two matches at an average of 24.
Afridi’s next assignment will be the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will begin on July 16 in Galle.
Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah
