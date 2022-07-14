Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has backed fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi to take 150 wickets in T20 Internationals.

To date, Afridi has claimed 47 wickets in 40 T20 Internationals at an average of 24.31 and an economy rate of 7.75.

However, should he stay fit and play regularly, Latif thinks that the 22-year-old can add another 100 or so wickets to his tally.

“In T20Is, around 150 wickets. He has 50 now I think,” he told Cricket Den as quoted by Cricwick.

Afridi recently represented Middlesex in the County Championship and took 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 25.42.

He then played in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies and picked up three wickets in two matches at an average of 24.

Afridi’s next assignment will be the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will begin on July 16 in Galle.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: See him taking 400 Test wickets, Rashid Latif on exceptional 22-year-old Pakistan prodigy with good pace

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 45116 ( 12.18 % ) Babar Azam 281980 ( 76.11 % ) Steve Smith 6689 ( 1.81 % ) Ben Stokes 8220 ( 2.22 % ) Kane Williamson 13747 ( 3.71 % ) Joe Root 2309 ( 0.62 % ) Rashid Khan 2602 ( 0.7 % ) Pat Cummins 1178 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1822 ( 0.49 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1224 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 2650 ( 0.72 % ) Kagiso Rabada 737 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2236 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...