Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan fast bowling coach Shaun Tait said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is an intimidating sight for batsmen as he is tall and swings the ball at speeds of 150 kph.

Afridi recently featured for Middlesex in the County Championship and took 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 25.42.

He then represented Pakistan in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, where he finished with three wickets in two games at an average of 24.

“He is tall, he runs in fast and becomes intimidating for the batter,” Tait said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Cricwick.

Afridi will be back in action when Pakistan face Sri Lanka in two Tests from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: It won’t be easy to stop him if he survives first few overs, Pakistan icon Wasim Akram on dominant batsman with all the shots

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 44478 ( 12.09 % ) Babar Azam 280608 ( 76.26 % ) Steve Smith 6661 ( 1.81 % ) Ben Stokes 8176 ( 2.22 % ) Kane Williamson 13704 ( 3.72 % ) Joe Root 2142 ( 0.58 % ) Rashid Khan 2569 ( 0.7 % ) Pat Cummins 1160 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1794 ( 0.49 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1215 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 2506 ( 0.68 % ) Kagiso Rabada 733 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2201 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...