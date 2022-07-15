Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif said left-arm speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi has cemented his reputation as a wicket-taker.

Afridi is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats and has a habit of taking wickets early on.

He recently played for Middlesex in the County Championship and finished with 14 wickets to his name in three matches at an average of 25.42.

He followed that up with three wickets in two ODIs against the West Indies at an average of 24.

“He is a wicket-taking bowler,” Latif told Cricket Den as quoted by Cricwick.

Afridi will now feature in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

