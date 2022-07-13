Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace ace Wasim Akram said it won’t be easy to stop India batsman Virat Kohli if he survives the first couple of overs.

Kohli is in the midst of a rough patch as he has struggled to make big scores on a regular basis.

However, the Sultan of Swing believes if the former India captain can play out a few overs and get in a good rhythm, he can rediscover his form and get back to his very best.

“If a player like Kohli survives the first couple of overs, then I do not think it would be easy to stop him,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Kohli recently featured in the three-match T20 series against England, but made scores of 1 and 11 in the two matches he played.

